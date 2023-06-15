U.S. Open: 3 major golf brands drop hot merchandise embodying Los Angeles

Another major championship is here, which means seeing what golf brands come up with for golf bags and limited-edition merchandise. After such an epic release for the PGA Championship, these three brands took it one step further with the U.S. Open.

TaylorMade, Callaway and Srixon went all out to release some incredible staff bags, golf balls and head covers. The last few years have unveiled some popular releases for the major championships, but with this U.S. Open being in L.A. for the first time, it was one of the more highly anticipated drops.

Srixon didn't drop a bag for the PGA Championship, while TaylorMade and Callaway did. But, all three rolled out the new stuff for the U.S. Open. None of the brands shied away from color, which is a huge upside, especially when the U.S. Open is in L.A.

TaylorMade Goes Big

From the head covers and staff bags to the balls, TaylorMade went all out and embodied L.A. Among all three, they went the furthest with design. James Haunt, a local L.A. artist, wanted to bring the City of Angels to life, per a TaylorMade release. He created both the bag and head covers for the U.S. Open.

A show-stopping bag fit for the red carpet.



Los Angeles-based artist @JamesHaunt pulled out all the stops for the 2023 Summer Commemorative Bag.



Learn more about James as well as the story behind the bag and accessories he designed: https://t.co/dwqllYfog9 pic.twitter.com/zgOJ6cR4XK — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) June 12, 2023

Haunt has collaborated with Nike, Porsche, Red Bull and ESPN. This project with TaylorMade is his first time working in the golf world. He wants people to see a new life in golf when they look at the bag, and that golf can be a creative space.

The stars will be shining this week. ⭐️



The TP5 Pix Summer Commemorative golf balls are available on our site.



Shop them now: https://t.co/Vwgky7S4UW pic.twitter.com/EPmGNOGFAO — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) June 12, 2023

TaylorMade also dropped their Summer Commemorative golf balls alongside their bag. The balls have stars on them and purple lettering. That creative touch brings the bag and balls into one cohesive look. The golf balls' box has the spray paint drip on the TaylorMade logo, and it's also a deep purple.

Callaway Goes American

Callaway’s U.S. Open nod was a touch more subtle, and they went more of the patriotic route than focusing on L.A. With it being the U.S. Open, a nod to the red, white and blue colors is never a bad option.

Callaway's bag has a giant Captain America star, and the colors are incredibly striking.

A Major Giveaway is here See below how you can win the staff bag that #TeamCallaway is using this week:



-Make sure you’re following @CallawayGolf

-Tag 2 friends in the comments



Giveaway ends 6/16. Must be following to be eligible. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/st23DsIHe2 — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) June 12, 2023

Their putter covers have a star and two stripes on them. Their headcover comes with an eagle and "USA" on the top.

Srixon Feeling Patriotic Also

Srixon followed Callaway's lead and used patriotic colors for their U.S. Open bag.

It’s easy to be star-struck by our 2023 U.S Open Staff Bags, especially in LA pic.twitter.com/aNfTgXb3bH — Srixon (@SrixonGolf) June 12, 2023

There are still stars on the bag, but not a singular one. Instead, there are numerous stars lining the side of the bag, appearing more like the American Flag. The colors are a little softer as well.

Having the big Srixon name in blue was also a nice touch. This bag screams "USA," one could probably mistake it for a Ryder Cup. Their headcovers have stars with a red and white stripe on them as well.

Two totally different approaches to the U.S. Open, but all three bags embody the third major of the year.

Which bag is your favorite? Sound off in the comments, and let us know which bag you would pick out of the three.