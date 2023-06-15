Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth eye English Premier team ownership

Could there be another golf-soccer collaboration in the future? Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are looking to become part owners of Leeds United. Leeds United was recently taken over by the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, 49ers Enterprises.

Fowler spoke with Sky Sports News ahead of the U.S. Open and announced he is looking at investor opportunities with two of his best friends. The reporter asked him if he was a part owner of Leeds, and he said not yet.

“There is the group that is moving forward with being involved with Leeds. So yeah, myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth)— potentially, we will be a part of it.”

BREAKING: Rickie Fowler has exclusively revealed to Sky Sports News that he is looking to become an investor in Leeds United amid the 49ers takeover ⛳⚽ pic.twitter.com/sIvrQeAK5o — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 14, 2023

The 49ers Enterprises already owned 44% of the club, but last week reached an agreement to buy the remaining 56% stake from the current owner, Andrea Radrizzai, per ESPN.

“It’s cool to have those opportunities,” Fowler said to Sky Sports. “I know we’re looking into it, and yeah, it would be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we will continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy (Foster).”

Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster is a big Leeds supporter.

“Obviously, they got relegated, but to get to go to a Premier League game, a Champions League game any of that. It’s called football over there, we call it soccer here, but it’s a massive sport.”

Leeds United was in the English Premier League this season, but were relegated after finishing second from the bottom of the table.

“I feel like it is continuing to get bigger in the states,” Fowler said. “I think — since I haven’t been to a game, I don’t have the true appreciation until actually being able to go and feel that energy.”