PGA Tour players’ loyalty to be financially compensated amid LIV Golf deal with PIF

It’s the first day of the 123rd U.S. Open, behind held at the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club. Typically, the beginning of the U.S. Open is story enough to capture the golf world. But the groundbreaking news last week of the PGA Tour making a deal with the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund has brought the world’s attention to the sport.

There are still so many unknowns regarding the deal. But more news trickles out seemingly one day at a time. PGA Tour players who remained loyal and did not leave for LIV Golf will receive financial compensation, according to The Times.

It is not yet known how much that will be.

It was previously reported that PGA Tour players who remained loyal and did not leave for LIV Golf would receive equity in the newly-formed, unnamed company. But this is the first mention of direct financial compensation.

Rory McIlroy, when asked if he believed PGA Tour players should be compensated for staying firmly stated he believed so. He did however acknowledge that it is very complex. Many turned down multi-million dollar deals to join the LIV Tour.

Rory McIlroy admitted to feeling like the sacrificial lamb after the news surfaced.

Players were reportedly caught off guard with the news and were out of the loop. Jon Rahm went so far as to say that he felt “betrayed.”

Surrounding all of this is the U.S. Congress, which has voiced its displeasure with the deal. Two U.S. Senators penned a letter to the Department of Justice Wednesday asking for them to look long and hard at this deal, and determine whether it violated antitrust laws.

People from all walks of life have a different opinion on the matter. But general consensus is concern for Saudi Arabia’s attempted sportswashing through the sport of golf.