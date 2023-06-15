Rickie Fowler’s hot U.S. Open start has fans drooling all over themselves

Rickie Fowler rolled in eight birdies thru his first 12 holes to vault himself up the leaderboard in the early stages of the 123rd U.S. Open.

His hot start has the entire golfing world excited, as he has never won a major championship before.

Fowler, who hails from Southern California, is one of only four players to finish in the top 5 of all four majors in the same calendar year.

He achieved that in 2014.

Since then, Fowler has struggled with his game. He dropped to as low as 185th in the world last September.

But this season, Fowler has turned it around and returned to his mid-2010s form.

He has made 15-of-17 cuts, finished in the top 10 six times, and tied for 2nd at the Zozo Championship last fall.

Now Fowler has the entire golfing world watching his every move at the Los Angeles Country Club. The 2015 Players Champion is a fan favorite, and tons of people have expressed their excitement about him already:

☢️ This man has made 4 birdies in a row. He leads the #USOpen2023. pic.twitter.com/G86n2dGgyk — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 15, 2023

Could be a hell of a Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PT16QXa1Pm — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) June 15, 2023

YOUR SOLO LEADER AT THE #USOPEN. pic.twitter.com/OCepK6rpem — Rickie Fowler Tracker (@Rickie_Tracker) June 15, 2023

Thursday’s opening round will likely have the easiest conditions the U.S. Open field will face all week.

The greens have a fair amount of moisture due to some early rain and mist. That made them softer, and plenty of players, such as Fowler, have taken full advantage.

Fowler is on a roll, and if he goes on to win this U.S. Open, the golfing world will explode with celebration.

