Sam Burns has epic club toss after sinking U.S. Open hole in one

Sam Burns knows how to celebrate a hole-in-one, U.S. Open style. He threw his club more than 10 feet up in the air after sinking an ace on the par-3 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club.

This is the shortest hole on the golf course, but with a wide variety of pin placements. It can measure as short as 78 yards but as long as 145. Thursday, it is listed at 124 yards.

Burns hit his sand wedge just a touch past the hole, and it zipped right into the hole. He chucked his club into the air once he realized it went into the hole and yelled, “Come on,” while shaking his hands.

Sam Burns with the second ace on 15 today!! pic.twitter.com/NgsuTKZoTm — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) June 15, 2023

Dustin Johnson and Kieth Mitchell, his playing partners, were there to give him high fives and celebrate. That ace was his first on the PGA Tour. Johnson had the biggest grin on his face as he watched Burns.

It took him 401 professional rounds, per the PGA Tour communications team, but he didn’t disappoint with his reaction. That club launch is how you celebrate making an ace at a major championship.

Burns was having an up-and-down round, but that ace pushed him under par on his round. After that ace, he made another birdie on the next hole. Burns is 3-under par through seven holes as of this writing.

There is a long way to go, but whatever happens, Sam Burns will forever be able to say he hit a hole in one at the U.S. Open.