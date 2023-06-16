U.S. Open trashed by fans, media alike with historically low opening round

Leading into the 123rd U.S. Open, numerous pundits and players noted that the Los Angeles Country Club did not look like a typical U.S. Open layout.

It sure did not play like one on Thursday.

“When we showed up at 5 o’clock this morning, we had misty and soft conditions, and we had a cloudy, overcast marine layer, and then the cool and damp weather persisted throughout the day,” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s Chief Championships Officer, said on Golf Channel’s Live From the U.S. Open Thursday night.

“The sun never really broke through to dry things out as we had hoped.”

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele took full advantage of the benign conditions, blistering the course en route to shooting an 8-under 62—a U.S. Open record.

Whether the USGA tightens the screws for Friday’s second round remains to be seen.

“I felt like the greens were a hair more receptive [Thursday] than they have been in the practice rounds,” Dustin Johnson said after Thursday’s round. “The course was set up really nice today, and then obviously the par-3s, I think they had all of them up a little bit today, which made those play quite a bit easier. I imagine the next few days you’ll see the golf course [play much harder].”

It all comes down to the weather. The field will go low again if the sun does not peak through the Southern California marine layer.

Yet, many have trashed LACC for these record-breaking scores despite mother nature controlling the conditions.

I've been to the John Deere Classic. I like the John Deere Classic. I just didn't want to attend the John Deere Classic this week. — Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) June 16, 2023

I'm watching people chip outta the rough with no problem. People birdieing every hole. The course looks like it's on a highway. What a disgrace this US Open is. #usopen — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 15, 2023

As an LA resident I've been lucky enough to play LACC several times, including six weeks ago. These are exceptionally wide fairways for a US Open. Needs to be hard and firm to be challenging. If conditions stay soft I predict an unusually low winning score for an Open. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) June 15, 2023

US Open became a total joke today. The course and setup provided no challenge. It was the exact opposite of what the US Open is supposed to be "Golfs Ultimate Challenge". It was the equivalent of a bad PGA Tour event. This isn't what fans want at the US Open. SAD Day for the USGA — Russell Shiwarski (@RussellShi91163) June 16, 2023

The field at the US Open hit over 65% of their fairways yesterday.



The average on the PGA Tour this year is 58% -- very uncharacteristic for a US Open golf course.



This may be Los Angeles Country Club's first and last US Open if this continues through the weekend. — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) June 16, 2023

