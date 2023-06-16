 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday, June 16, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

U.S. Open trashed by fans, media alike with historically low opening round

The first round of the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club had plenty of scoring records.

By Jack Milko
U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Leading into the 123rd U.S. Open, numerous pundits and players noted that the Los Angeles Country Club did not look like a typical U.S. Open layout.

It sure did not play like one on Thursday.

“When we showed up at 5 o’clock this morning, we had misty and soft conditions, and we had a cloudy, overcast marine layer, and then the cool and damp weather persisted throughout the day,” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s Chief Championships Officer, said on Golf Channel’s Live From the U.S. Open Thursday night.

“The sun never really broke through to dry things out as we had hoped.”

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele took full advantage of the benign conditions, blistering the course en route to shooting an 8-under 62—a U.S. Open record.

Xander Schauffele, Los Angeles, 123rd U.S. Open Championship
LOS ANGELES — Xander Schauffele reacts to his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Whether the USGA tightens the screws for Friday’s second round remains to be seen.

“I felt like the greens were a hair more receptive [Thursday] than they have been in the practice rounds,” Dustin Johnson said after Thursday’s round. “The course was set up really nice today, and then obviously the par-3s, I think they had all of them up a little bit today, which made those play quite a bit easier. I imagine the next few days you’ll see the golf course [play much harder].”

It all comes down to the weather. The field will go low again if the sun does not peak through the Southern California marine layer.

Yet, many have trashed LACC for these record-breaking scores despite mother nature controlling the conditions.

What do you think about the Los Angeles Country Club? Does it deserve the criticisms it is receiving?

