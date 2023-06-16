Dustin Johnson shockingly ties Tiger Woods with incredible ‘majors’ stat at U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson is familiar with being near the top of a leaderboard in major championships. That’s where he finds himself yet again after firing an opening round 64 Thursday at the 123rd U.S. Open.

The Los Angeles Country Club, hosting this tournament for the first time, is a par-70 course. So he carded a 6-under and somehow was still two shots back of the lead. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shot an 8-under 64, setting a new U.S. Open single round record.

Nevertheless, Johnson had a fantastic day. It was also historic. That was his 10th round where he carded 65 or below in a major championship. That ties him with Tiger Woods for the most in history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

That is surprising and pretty astounding when you think about it. Tiger’s dominance in everyone’s mind was unlike we had anything we had ever seen. And in most respects that is true. But Johnson can at least say he matched Woods during individual rounds.

Of course, that’s not too much of a consolation if you aren’t winning the championship. Woods still sits with 15 majors to his credit, second most ever behind Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson has two. He won the U.S. Open in 2016 and the Masters Tournament in 2020. He also finished 2nd twice at the PGA Championship and once at The Open.

He’ll be looking to add a third major trophy to his name this week.