Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick sinks hole in 1, climbs into contention

Fitzmagic has struck again at the U.S. Open.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, the reigning U.S. Open champion, recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club on Friday—the first ace of his PGA Tour career.

The Englishman opened the 123rd U.S. Open with a 1-over 71. But he got himself back into red figures with his Friday morning ace.

Fitzpatrick had a priceless reaction. He did not watch his tee shot go in, as he was clearly surprised by the roar of the crowd. He then received congratulatory high-fives from Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett, his playing partners for the first two rounds.

Fitzpatrick’s hole-in-one at 15 is the third ace the little par-3 has yielded thus far.

It is the first time since the 1989 U.S. Open at Oak Hill that three aces have been recorded on the same hole. That year, Doug Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate, and Nick Price made holes-in-one at the par-3 6th hole—they all did so during Friday’s second round.

During Thursday’s first round, Matthieu Pavon of France and Sam Burns each recorded a hole-in-one on LACC’s 15th hole.

The 15th measured 124 yards on Thursday, as most players used a gap wedge off the tee.

On Friday, the USGA moved the flagstick towards the front of the green as the 15th is listed as 115 yards on the scorecard.

Many players have hit a sand wedge into the little par-3.

Fitzpatrick did so, as he became the first player to record a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open as the defending champion, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Perhaps we will see another ace at 15 this weekend; maybe it comes when it plays as short as 80 yards. The USGA has rumored it may do so for Saturday’s third round.

Whatever happens, the 15th hole—and LACC’s other iconic par-3s—have already made a lasting impact on the 123rd U.S. Open.