Jordan Spieth’s frustrating U.S. Open leads to massive hot mic ‘F Bomb’

Jordan Spieth is not having a good time at Los Angeles Country Club for the 123rd U.S. Open. The language has been relatively clean throughout the first day and a half of coverage, but Spieth broke that streak with a massive F-bomb after hitting an approach shot at the par-5 8th.

At first, he seemed to like the shot because there was a slight club twirl, but the foul language suggested otherwise. It looked like Spieth had thinned the shot, which caused the outburst.

It’s not uncommon for an expletive like that to be used on course. But it is a little weird when the shot is a decent shot. Spieth got up and down from the right side of the fairway for a birdie 4.

It was close to the bunker so maybe he lost sight and assumed it rolled in.

Nevertheless, Spieth has battled on Friday. He made a couple early bogeys but has carded four birdies to pull himself back to even par for the tournament.

He is flirting with the cut line at the U.S. Open, The projected cut is +1, but there is still much of the field left to tee off Friday. The 2015 U.S. Open Championship winner is looking to make his ninth cut in 12 appearances.

He has had an up and down season thus far, marred by injury. Spieth has been nursing a wrist injury that required a bandage in recent tournaments. However, he appears to be healthy this week.