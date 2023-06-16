Tiger Woods is done with major championship golf in 2023.

Woods has indicated he will skip out on The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he won the Claret Jug in 2006, per a Sports Illustrated report.

Friday’s announcement comes on the 15th anniversary of Woods’ greatest triumph. In 2008, he defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff to win the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He did so on one leg.

Woods has had difficulty playing consistently since his tragic car accident in February 2021.

He consequently missed every major championship in 2021 but returned to The Masters in 2022.

Amazingly, Woods made that cut. Later, he was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He decided to rest and recuperate during the 2022 U.S. Open, focusing on the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, his favorite course in the world.

Woods missed the cut at St. Andrews last July.

His 2023 major championship season began and ended at Augusta National, where he withdrew after the third round, citing plantar fasciitis.

The 15-time major champion underwent surgery shortly after and has not played professionally since.

With Woods’ major championship season officially over, it is incredible to consider that the last time he played at a U.S. Open was in 2020 at Winged Foot, where he missed the cut.

Nevertheless, the golfing world hopes that Woods will return to major championship action in 2024, three years since his devastating accident.

The 2024 PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla, where Woods won the 2000 PGA. Next year’s U.S. Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2, while the 152nd Open Championship will occur at Royal Troon.