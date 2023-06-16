LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sued in connection with alleged sexual assault of a minor

Greg Norman is accustomed to be in the center of controversy. But this latest news is a different kind he would prefer to avoid. Norman and his wife, Kirsten Kutner, are being sued for a 2021 incident in connection to an alleged sexual assault with a minor, according to an original report by The Daily Mail.

The plaintiff and her parents filed the lawsuit in March earlier this year in a courthouse near Norman’s two-acre mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

It was somehow kept under wraps, despite the very public LIV Golf PGA Tour discord.

The lawsuit alleges that a classmate of Norman’s step-daughter, named Jane Doe, was sexually assaulted at the Norman’s 18-acre mansion in 2021.

The alleged perpetrators are listed as M.B. and C.R., both of whom are also minors.

During a high school party, alcohol was reportedly served to minors attending.

Norman, the 68-year-old CEO of LIV Golf, is named in the civil lawsuit for negligence as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His third and current wife, Kirsten, is also named.

The alleged assault reportedly took place on a ‘grassy area near the defendant’s pool,” according to the Daily Mail report.

The complaint reads, ‘defendants permitted their daughter K.K. to host a pool party at their home. Jane Doe was an invited guest of defendants’ daughter and arrived at the pool party in advance of other invited minor guests.”

The complaint continues, ‘more alcohol was consumed and openly displayed along the pool for the minor guests to consume.’ With time, Jane Doe became ‘incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party... After the plaintiff became visibly inebriated, she was sexually assaulted by’ two other party goers, minors M.B. and C.R.”

Greg Norman’s lawyer has since released a statement saying “This matter was fully investigated and closed.”