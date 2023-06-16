Rory McIlroy 1 inch from hole in 1 this time in epic Round 2 turnaround at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy was one inch from perfection on the par-3 9th hole, a day after hitting a shot exactly one inch at the 123rd U.S. Open.

McIlroy, who shot a 3-under par 67 on Friday, stepped up to the 168-yard 9th with a 7-iron and almost knocked it in for the fourth hole-in-one of the week.

The last full swing of his second round sent the Los Angeles crowd into a frenzy.

After opening with a 5-under par 65 on Thursday, McIlroy has a great chance to snap his nine-year major championship drought at the Los Angeles Country Club.

He sat one stroke off the lead when his round ended.

The Northern Irishman has blistered his tee shots, as he ranks first in the field in strokes gained off the tee.

“Coming into this week, the key for me was going to be if I could put the ball in play,” McIlroy said after Friday’s round. “You can play from there and create some scoring opportunities. That’s really my game plan over the next couple of days. Put the ball in play off the tee, and I think I’ll be just fine from there.”

McIlroy has hit 21-of-26 fairways, which has allowed him to put on a ball-striking clinic. The 2011 U.S. Open champion has hit 29-of-36 greens in regulation through two rounds and has made 13 birdies, which leads the field through 36 holes.

Despite his success, McIlroy’s second round, which started on the back nine, got off to a rough start.

His tee shot at the long par-3 11th ended up in deep rough, which led to a bogey.

He immediately bounced back with a birdie at 12 but gave that shot right back with another dropped shot at 13.

Then at 17, McIlroy missed the fairway, a rarity for him at LACC, which led to another bogey.

At that point, McIlroy sat at 3-under par, and it seemed like he would fade away.

But McIlroy once again revved up the heat on the front nine.

He shot a 5-under par 30 on LACC’s opening nine for the second straight day as he birdied 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, and 9. He bogeyed the challenging par-3 4th hole, but that setback did not bother him.

“There’s quite a scoring discrepancy from the front nine to the back nine,” McIlroy admitted. “The front nine gives you some scoring opportunities and some wedges in your hand, a couple of par-5s. The back nine is just a lot tougher. Those last three holes, 16, 17, and 18, are playing tough even if it is pretty benign conditions out there.”

At the tricky little 6th hole, McIlroy laid up with an iron off the tee, knocked a wedge in close from there, and made the easy birdie putt.

The day before, McIlroy tried to drive the putting surface but failed to do so, leading to a disappointing par.

Then, McIlroy was inches away from finishing eagle-eagle on his final two holes. He two-putted for birdie on the par-5 8th, then almost aced the 9th.

Not a bad first couple days for McIlroy, who will likely be in one of the final groups in primetime for Saturday’s third round.