‘I belong’: Sam Bennett’s stunning take after the amateur’s 36 hole start U.S. Open

Sam Bennett turned pro earlier this summer, but what he did as an amateur at the Masters was one of the biggest storylines of that week. Bennett may be new to the Tour life, but on two of the biggest stages this year, he has shown up in a big way.

Bennett has already made multiple weekends on the PGA Tour, but he hits a different gear when he tees it up in a major championship.

He went 68-68 at Augusta National and followed it up with a 67-68 at Los Angeles Country Club to sit at 5-under through the first two days at the 123rd U.S. Open. Bennett is once again on the first page of the leaderboard and in contention.

"I feel like I belong, and I'm comfortable on this stage," Bennett said after Thursday's round at the U.S. Open.

Reigning #USAmateur champ Sam Bennett opens with rounds of 67 and 68. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/P3aIE03lqL — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

Bennett, the 23-year-old, continues to show big moments are never too large for him. He played with the Open champion Cam Smith and reigning U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick.

"I'm just comfortable," Bennett said. "The hole is still the same size even though there's people out here... You've got to hit the fairways. I like courses where it's not a putting contest where it puts pressure off the tee, you've got to get the ball in the fairway to score. I like where par has value."

Major championships are definitely events where making par means a little more. At L.A. Country Club, hitting the fairway is one of the most important things a player can do to be successful. Bennett has hit 23-of-26 fairways through his first two rounds, ranking T8 in the field.

“It’s just golf... I mean, it’s getting tough out there,” Bennett said. “The greens are getting a little more bouncy and a little faster, but I just love the challenge.. I find myself in a good spot going into the weekend, then I’m really excited to tee it up tomorrow.”

After his back-to-back 68s at Augusta, Bennett went 76-74. Will he repeat that or show some growth this weekend at the U.S. Open?

Do you think Bennett will remain in contention this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.