Harris English: The Cinderella story of the 2023 U.S. Open you need to root for

Harris English wasn’t a player that stood out on Day 1 of the 123rd U.S. Open. But after his commanding 4-under 66 Friday, the former Georgia Bulldog is right in contention. His first-round 67, followed by his 66, put him in solo fifth on the leaderboard and just three shots off the lead.

“I saw the 8-unders right before I tee’d off yesterday, and I was like, well, it’s out there if you’re playing good golf,” English said.

He is a guy that could give golf fans a feel-good story this weekend and someone outside the big names to follow. English is, in an odd way, the Cinderella Story of the U.S. Open.

A lot of people know who he is, but the number of people that felt he could win this week at Los Angeles Country Club was slim. Most won’t think he is a Cinderella story because English already has a few wins on the PGA Tour, but he doesn’t have a major championship.

He went out in 36, making one bogey on the par-4 16th, but once he made the turn, English blacked out and made five birdies, including an 80-footer on the par-4 5th. That putt gave him the momentum boost to come home in 30.

A ridiculous birdie from @Harris_English gets him to T4 @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/J4m0qCoO2y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2023

English is currently gaining 6.15 total strokes on the field right now and 4.16 strokes putting. He has hit 19-of-26 fairways and 29-of-36 greens in regulation, per the US Open stats. The Bulldog understands to score at L.A. Country Club, keeping it accurate is essential.

“I played the course a couple of times before this week and really enjoyed it,” English said. “Felt like the game has been trending in the right direction. Didn’t play great at the PGA. Hit it in the rough too much out there. I’ve played good at some good hard golf courses this year. Bay Hill and Quail Hollow are some of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour, and those are my best finishes this year.”

English is slowly getting back to form after having surgery on his labrum. He finished T3 at Wells Fargo Championship and T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. English also has a T12 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“I like how they’re not setting it up to force us to a score,” English said. “It’s just kind of setting it up as it is, and whatever you shoot, you shoot.”

He likes the course setup, and L.A. Country Club continues to bless him. If English can continue to play as he did on Thursday and Friday, his first major championship isn’t out of reach.

He will have to chase down Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and a few other big names but is silently playing as well as those guys. English has what it takes to leave L.A. with a major championship — it’s up to him to believe in himself and trust his game.