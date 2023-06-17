U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson among biggest names that missed the cut

Even though the 123rd U.S. Open produced record-low scores on Thursday, plenty of notable players struggled on Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

These are some of the biggest names to have missed the cut at the 123rd U.S. Open.

Phil Mickelson

After carding a 1-under 69 in the first round, Phil Mickelson struggled to get anything going on Friday. He shot a 4-over 74 and will miss the cut by a stroke.

Mickelson struggled on the front nine, the easier of the two sides at LACC. He made bogey on the opening hole, an easy straightaway par-5, and then finished the front side with a terrible double-bogey on the par-3 9th.

After going out with a 3-over 38, Mickelson could not get anything going on the back nine. He bogeyed the 14th and 15th holes but bounced back with a birdie at the tough 16th.

It was not enough.

Mickelson will miss the cut at the U.S. Open for the second straight year. He also remains without the career grand slam.

Jordan Spieth

The 2015 U.S. Open champion really struggled on the greens at LACC.

Jordan Spieth ranked 70th in the field in strokes gained putting, and ranked 75th in total putts.

The former Texas Longhorn is usually solid with the flat stick, but the greens at the 123rd U.S. Open stumped the three-time major champion.

On Thursday, Spieth made 15 pars, which any player will take when playing at a U.S. Open. But a double-bogey at the par-4 5th hole proved costly as he went on to shoot a 2-over 72.

The next day, Spieth had a roller-coaster round that featured five bogies and four birdies. He shot a 1-over par 71 to total 3-over for the championship, a shot below the cut line.

Max Homa

Many people figured the Los Angeles native would play well at LACC. After all, Max Homa holds the course record on the North Course. He shot a 61 there during the 2013 PAC-12 Championships.

Homa had a solid round on Thursday, shooting a 2-under par 68.

“I did everything pretty well, made some nice long putts,” Homa said after Thursday’s round. “I didn’t make too many mistakes.”

Then Friday rolled around.

Homa made enough mistakes for both days. He double-bogeyed both the 17th and 18th holes and carded a 5-over par 40 on the back nine.

Having started on the 10th tee, Homa hoped that his second nine would be easier since LACC’s front side yields more opportunities.

That was not the case.

Homa birdied the 3rd and 6th holes, but bogeys at the 2nd and the 5th wiped those away.

Then he arrived at the long par-3 7th, which measured 299 yards on Friday. Homa rifled his tee shot over the green into a collection area. From there, he putted it onto the green but then proceeded to three-putt for a double-bogey five.

The 7th sealed Homa’s fate, and the hometown hero will head home earlier than he expected.

Justin Thomas

What in the world has happened to the two-time PGA Champion? Since winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Justin Thomas has failed to record a victory.

He looked lost once again at LACC as his drives were all over the place. Thomas ranks 152nd in strokes gained off the tee.

At LACC, players need to put the ball in play and find the fairway to have a chance. Thomas has failed to do so, which explains why just a handful of players sit below him on the leaderboard.

The former University of Alabama star opened with a 3-over 73 on Thursday and posted an 11-over 81 on Friday. Thomas made seven bogies and three doubles en route to posting his worst round ever in a major championship as a professional.

This week’s missed cut marks the second major this year in which Thomas has failed to make the weekend. He also missed the cut at Augusta National.