Rickie Fowler’s perfectly viral response to heckling fan at U.S. Open

Rickie Fowler had a pretty up-and-down second round at the U.S. Open, but he took a humorous approach instead of letting those woes bother him. On Friday, Fowler started the day red hot, making three birdies, then things got a little spicy.

After those three birdies, he made six bogeys and five birdies. On one of the holes, he missed his birdie putt — a fan yelled incredulously, “What are you doing?” Fowler heard him before tapping in his par putt. He looked up and shrugged. It was hilarious and the perfect interaction that quickly went viral.

He doesn’t take things too seriously, and that helps Fowler stay within himself. Fowler could have gotten the fan removed or upset at the comment, but it’s golf — rounds like the ones he had on Friday happen.

“I feel like I’ve always been myself, and I don’t try and do anything different or be anyone else,” Fowler said after his round. “I sure hope I come off as genuine. I feel like I’m just me being myself out here and love what I get to do.”

The interaction on that putt is just one of the countless times Fowler has won over the fans. After his round, Fowler stuck around and signed autographs until all the kids left. Regardless if he shoots a 62 or 80, he does that, and that should tell people a lot about who Rickie Fowler is.

The last few years he has struggled to find his game, but never forgot who he was.

“I do feel like kids, or the youth, are very good judges of character, so I’m going to take that as a compliment that a lot of kids do look up to me.”