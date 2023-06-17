 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saturday, June 17, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Patrick Reed is trending at U.S. Open and the reactions are must see

The golfing world has never thought too highly of Reed, the 2018 Masters champion and LIV golfer. That was on full display during the U.S. Open.

By Jack Milko
Patrick Reed, LIV Golf, Los Angeles, 123rd U.S. Open Championship
LOS ANGELES — Patrick Reed walks on the seventh green during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023.
Patrick Reed earned the title “Captain America” at the 2016 Ryder Cup for his terrific contributions to Team USA.

Despite the nickname, Reed has never achieved universal popularity among golf fans.

He has found himself in numerous controversies, both on and off the golf course.

Reed was accused of cheating at the Hero World Challenge in 2019 and again at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

He was also involved in a controversial ruling at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, as he ultimately lost to Rory McIlroy by a stroke.

But during the third round of the 2023 U.S. Open, Reed was trending on Twitter. The USGA paired Reed with fellow LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia, and the golf world produced some priceless reactions:

Last August, Reed filed a lawsuit alleging that Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel had conspired with the PGA Tour to defame his reputation after he bolted for LIV Golf.

The golfing media and fans alike rebuked this allegation and felt it was ridiculous.

Yet, Reed has had a relatively successful professional golf career. He won nine times on the PGA Tour, including the 2018 Masters.

He has also played well in the U.S. Open, finishing as high as 4th at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. Since then, Reed has made the cut in each championship, finishing in 32nd, 13th, 19th, and 49th in the past four U.S. Opens.

He made the cut again at the Los Angeles Country Club after posting a 2-over 72 and a 1-under 69 in the opening rounds.

