Jon Rahm takes U.S. Open temper tantrum out on a sign after falling from contention

Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers in the world. That is undeniable. But even the best golfers in the world can be made to look a fool. Following Friday’s second round of the 2023 U.S. Open, Rahm could not contain himself from showing his frustration.

Bad day to be a sign at LACC. pic.twitter.com/MRdFTKBfCR — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 17, 2023

Rahm finished his second round at Los Angeles Country Club going bogey-bogey on 17 and 18. As he approached the scoring tent, he took his putter and slammed it into the credential sign, knocking it over.

The sense of frustration he was likely feeling in the moment is understandable.

The current FedEx Cup points leader was looking for another major championship entering the week. Following a 1-under 69 on Thursday, he needed a solid round to climb into contention heading into the weekend.

Rahm started as strong as possible, carding an eagle-3 on the par-5 1st. It was practically all downhill from there though.

He would go on to pick up a couple bogeys on the front nine to accompany a birdie on the par-4 6th. But the back nine, which has caused so many golfers problems this week, is where it all went awry.

Rahm came in shooting a 39, closing with the back to back bogeys. He knew what the rest of the golf world knew at that moment. His chances of winning his third major and second U.S. Open Championship. He previously captured the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

He will continue that search for another major next month at the Open Championship.