Justin Thomas’ ‘spicy’ take on players trepidation of record-short 81-yard hole at U.S. Open

The 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club marks the first time in 76 years that the championship features five par-3s.

Some of these iconic par-3s measure as long as 300 yards.

Yet, the little 15th is one of the shortest holes in major championship history.

For Saturday’s third round, the 15th officially claimed the record as the shortest hole in modern U.S. Open history at 81 yards.

Justin Thomas, who failed to make it to the weekend, chimed in on Twitter about the 15th.

“15 is interesting… guys playing early have a chance to hold that section I think,” Thomas tweeted. “But this afternoon from 82 yards (dominantly downwind) I don’t see a ball holding at it. Watch for many guys to one-hop it over the back.”

I think the play is to hit a big cut spinner off that middle slope. With how fast the greens will play it has a chance to get down within 5-10 feet. Will be a spicy one for sure! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 17, 2023

"I think the play is to hit a big cut spinner off that middle slope. With how fast the greens will play, it has a chance to get down within 5-10 feet. Will be a spicy one for sure!"

The sun has shined throughout the third round for the first time all week, meaning the course will play firmer and faster on Saturday than in the previous two days.

The greens will be hard to hit, and since the USGA placed the pin in the front portion of the panhandle-shaped green on 15, the field has little room for error.

Midway through the third round, the 15th has yielded two birdies and only one bogey. But the course will continue to dry out as the afternoon wears on, meaning the leaders may have some difficulty with the little par-3 once they get there.

