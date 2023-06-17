Max Homa’s viral post, surprising act will inspire confidence after U.S. Open failure

Max Homa had a tough Friday at the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his hometown. After making back-to-back double-bogeys to close out his round, Homa got a lot of flack from the public for falling short in a major again.

After missing out on the weekend at the Los Angeles Country Club, Homa released a statement.

“Incredibly disappointing round,” Homa said on Instagram after his round Friday. “That one hurt a lot. I try my hardest every day to be the best I can be, and days like this are really tough to handle.

“I want to say how grateful I am for everyone who has sent an encouraging message. I see them and appreciate it. To those of you sending hate, I hope it fills whatever void you have in your heart.”

He didn’t let those hateful comments affect him for long, as he showed up on Saturday to hit some balls and work on his game.

Max Homa missed the cut but showed up early on Saturday at LACC’s driving range anyway.



Coach, Trackman, three huge bags of balls. Full grind mode. pic.twitter.com/Vi4FYWu452 — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) June 17, 2023

“I know who I am, and I know what I can do,” Homa said on Instagram. “I’ll keep hammering away at that rock.”

He could have taken the day off, but showing up and working on his game at the place that just gave him a gut check is Homa’s way of not letting L.A. Country Club or the haters win.

Homa has struggled to play well in majors, and many thought this week in L.A. would be when he got over the hump. After all, he holds the course record at LACC.

But golf is hard, and sometimes it can challenge players to their breaking points. If missing the cut in L.A. is the worst thing he does, Homa will be just fine because he is so much more than his major championship scorecards.