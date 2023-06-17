Xander Schauffele’s U.S. Open bunker travesty has fans chanting ‘one of us’

Xander Schauffele showed the golf world that he isn’t invincible after his historic start at the 2023 U.S. Open. After hitting his tee shot into the bunker on the 1st hole Saturday, what happened next left fans feeling like they can relate.

Disaster for Xander Schauffele on No. 1 @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/dTRXOWhwbC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2023

Schauffele hit the lip of the bunker not just once, but twice and watched the ball roll back past his feet. It’s likely eerily reminiscent to something every golf fan has done themselves on municipal courses.

The reactions online afterwards were priceless.

Xander Schauffele right now pic.twitter.com/0XYKzj0AiN — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 17, 2023

Xander Schauffele. One of us. #USOpen — Mike Wilkins (@ilkandcookies) June 17, 2023

Xander Schauffele needing three strokes to get out of the bunker on the first hole is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen a professional athlete do — Philip Jones (@philgoodstory) June 17, 2023

xander schauffele 1st hole and I'm melting down already. not good — Michael Griffin (@skinrule) June 17, 2023

About 7 hours ago I did exactly what Xander Schauffele just did. Belted two shots from the bunker into the mound. I would’ve broke 80 for the first time in my life without those strokes. Said I wouldn’t sleep tonight.. well now I’m off to bed. #OneOfUs #USOpen — J EY (@AvgJoe___) June 17, 2023

Golfers all over are chanting “one of us” every time Schauffele comes on the screen because he showed them that sometimes that kind of thing even happens to the pro’s.

Schauffele miraculously managed to save bogey after that bunker blunder.

It’s a credit to Schauffele that he steadied himself and then made par on the following hole. However, he has since bogeyed the par-4 3rd and has fallen five shots off the lead.

If he can turn things around and put together a strong round, the tournament will still be there for the taking.

Whether or not he is in contention on Sunday, his historically epic round on Thursday will live on.

Schauffele made history with Rickie Fowler on Thursday after shooting a 62. That set the record for the single lowest-round score in U.S. Open history. It also tied Branden Grace for the lowest round at any major, who accomplished the feat in Royal Birkdale at the 2017 Open Championship.

Schauffele is looking to capture his first major championship. The San Diego native plays well in his home state as he finished T7 at Torrey Pines in 2021, but Schauffele’s best finish at a U.S. Open came in 2019 at Pebble Beach Golf Links when he finished T3.

Only time will tell if this bunker mishap costs him a shot at the biggest win of his career.