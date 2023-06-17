Rory McIlroy’s insane U.S. Open driving distance will send Bryson DeChambeau back to the gym

Rory McIlroy is known for being a long hitter off the tee. But what he is doing at the 2023 U.S. Open is eye-popping. He has been absolutely insane off the tee on the first hole, averaging 382 yards through the first threes rounds of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

To start his third round, McIlroy launched it 388 yards with a 333-yard carry. He is on another planet when he has that driver in his hand. Those three drives make even the longest hitters like Bryson DeChambeau look short.

He has a 322-yard driving average that ranks No. 10 in the field.

The USGA has set up the par-5 1st at 594, 581 and 594 yards. No big deal for McIlroy as he made birdie all three days to start his rounds.

Those long bombs give him a shorter club into the green. Even though he has struggled with those shorter irons in recent weeks, McIlroy has cleaned that up at L.A. Country Club.

McIlory’s tee shots off the first hole have just been the ignition starter to some great golf from him. He leads the field in strokes gained off the tee and sits inside the top 10 in his approach game.

McIlroy has shown that his game is in a good place. From tee to green, he hasn’t shown a glaring weakness like we’ve seen from him in the last few majors.

He has put himself in a great position to end that nine-year major drought as McIlroy looks focused and ready to win his second U.S. Open.