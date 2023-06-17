Bryson DeChambeau’s plea for Ryder Cup status after deflating U.S. Open third round finish

Bryson DeChambeau is unequivocally one of the more talented golfers in the world. In previous years, it probably wouldn’t be a question whether or not he would be named to the United States Ryder Cup team.

This is not one of those years.

Due to his LIV Golf affiliation, a shadow had been cast over his candidacy. But the recent blockbuster news that the PGA Tour was merging with the Saudi PIF (which controls 93 percent of LIV Golf), he believes there is a glimmer of hope.

Following his third round at the 2023 U.S. Open however, he stated his case.

Bryson DeChambeau hoping for Ryder Cup pick: "It'd be nice to consider me." https://t.co/2VK0b9kbhl pic.twitter.com/kBfZXG5VHk — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) June 18, 2023

“I think [the door] is open a lot more,” said DeChambeau, per the Golf Channel. “I hope that [U.S. captain Zach Johnson] picks the best players from the country. That’s the most important thing is playing for the country.”

DeChambeau once again is playing well in a major. He finished his third round tied for 10th at Los Angeles Country Club. That comes on the heels of him finishing tied for 4th at the PGA Championship last month.

He believes how he is playing on the big stage should be a determining factor.

“I think Brooks [Koepka] is already qualified and I think he’s already on the team,” DeChambeau said. “If my game continues to improve and I play well in another major and play well in some LIV events I hope [Johnson] considers some of those guys. It’d be nice to consider me.”

Time will tell if DeChambeau gets the call. Either way, the United States will likely have their hands full in Europe.