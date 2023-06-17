Viktor Hovland doubles down on Brooks Koepka distaste for U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club

Viktor Hovland isn’t having a bad week at the U.S. Open, but the Norwegian golfer has joined the long list of people that are not fond of Los Angeles Country Club.

Guys like Brooks Koepka, reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and others have openly expressed why they don’t like this week’s track.

“You know what, I’m not a big fan of this golf course, to be honest,” Hovland said after his round on Saturday. “I think there’s some good holes. I don’t think there’s any great holes. I think there’s a few bad holes. I think No. 9 is probably the best hole out here, in my opinion.”

For Hovland to say something, that’s shocking because he normally is reticent to do so. Koepka gave a similar thought about LACC, saying it would probably be more fun for a regular round and not a major championship tournament.

With so many low scores, L.A. Country Club has disappointed because the carnage has been at a minimum. Some guys have struggled around the track — Justin Thomas posted an 81 on Friday, but some guys are making it a birdie-fest.

That’s extremely uncommon for a U.S. Open. Fans and golfers alike have come to expect this tournament to be the biggest test in the sport.

Hovland sits at T12 and 2-under in the tournament after he shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday. He isn’t playing L.A. Country Club badly but can’t seem to get his putts to fall.

“Hit a lot of greens — just didn’t quite get too close and didn’t putt it amazing today,” Hovland said.

Hovland could go low on Sunday and give himself another strong major championship finish. However, that illustrious first major may be out of reach.