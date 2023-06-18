U.S. Open: 3 contenders to watch on Championship Sunday outside of Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy

Championship Sunday at the U.S. Open will be wild. There are nine players within seven shots of co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark. With how unpredictable this course has played, anything could happen at Los Angeles Country Club.

Some of the biggest names in golf are sitting toward the top of the leaderboard. But everyone knows that McIlroy, Fowler and Scottie Scheffler could win this tournament. There are other incredibly talented golfers that could steal it away though. Some have been silently moving up the leaderboard or have been near the top all week.

These are the guys that often get overlooked because they don't already have a major title under their belt or six-plus wins in their career.

As championship Sunday progresses, let's get into three guys who could steal the U.S. Open away from Fowler and the rest of the premier names.

3. Tom Kim

From being the Mud Boy at the PGA Championship to shooting a 29 on the front nine at L.A. Country Club Saturday, Tom Kim sits seven shots off the lead, He sits in a sneaky good spot.

He came home in 40 Saturday but did enough to get close to the leaders. Seven shots behind a leader isn’t easy to overcome, but it’s possible. If he can get hot again, Kim could become one of the youngest major championship winners ever.

The 20-year-old South Korean needs to tighten up on the putting green, but he is using his flat stick much better than in his last few events.

Keep an eye on him early because he is talented enough to pull out a shocker.

Harris English

Harris English is another name to watch. His 2nd round 66 put him in a good spot, and he worked hard Saturday to remain in contention. His 71 Saturday was his worst score of the week, but he didn't drop too far down the leaderboard.

English is four shots off the lead, and if he can regroup and forget about that third round, he could become the second University of Georgia golfer to win a major championship — Bubba Watson is the lone Bulldog with a win.

English has four career PGA Tour wins, so he knows how to play on Sundays.

He likes this course, and it fits his eye well. If wily veteran can stay within himself and remain confident, this win is within reach.

Wyndham Clark

He may be one of the leaders, but Wyndham Clark hasn’t been in contention at a major. Most fans will dismiss him among the huge names near the top. But that would be a mistake.

Clark’s past at majors certainly won’t inspire a ton of confidence.

His best finish at the Open Championship is a T76 at St. Andrews, per his PGA Tour bio. He finish tied for 75th at the 2021 PGA Championship. That’s it. Outside of that, he has not made the cut in majors.

So leading after 54-holes is new for Clark, but that doesn’t mean anything.

He played alongside Fowler in the final pairing Saturday and beat him by a stroke. His ball striking, along with his calm demeanor and precise shot-making will keep him in contention all day Sunday.

Clark has had a solid week, but now it’s time to close the deal.

If you couldn’t take Rickie, Rory or Scottie, who would you pick to win the tournament? Let us know in the comments below or @_PlayingThrough.