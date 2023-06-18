Rickie Fowler’s 6-word truth bomb as he prepares for U.S. Open final round with the lead

Rickie Fowler is considered one of the absolute fan favorites, and has been for years. His likability is seen both on and off the course. But that adoration has only got him so far in his career. He is still without a major championship to his name. That could be about to change at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Fowler carded an even-par 70 during his third round at Los Angeles Country Club. A tough bogey in the dark on 18 dropped him into a tie with Wyndham Clark atop the leaderboard.

The 2015 Players Championship winner is on the cusp of the biggest victory of his life. He has played beautifully thus far. Yet, it appears he is keeping things in perspective.

“Tomorrow is when the tournament starts,” Fowler said after his round Saturday.

In a way, he isn’t wrong. If he wants to win his first major, he’s going to have to go get it. Rory McIlroy sits just one shot back. World number one Scottie Scheffler will play alongside him in fourth place entering the final day. Not to mention the upstart Clark, who is also an Oklahoma State alum.

Rickie Fowler has seen some hard times in recent years, coming close to losing his pro card. He had fallen far down the Official Golf World Rankings, but has battled back with solid performances recently.

“We have a chance tomorrow. I mentioned out there after going through the last few years, I’m not scared to fail. I’ve dealt with that. We’re just going to go have fun, continue to try to execute, leave it all out there, see where we stand on Sunday.”

When pressed on what he meant by not being afraid to fail, he dove in.

“I would say a big part of it is just what I dealt with the last few years. I had never necessarily dealt with that big of a low for that long of a time.”

He then detailed what this tournament would mean to him were he to win.

“Obviously it would be huge. It would be great. Especially being here in Southern California, having a lot of people, family and friends that are out here this week,” Fowler said.

One thing is certain; the U.S. Open crowd will be behind Fowler on Sunday.