Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend files appeal in Florida court; prolongs messy breakup

Tiger Woods has another fight on his hands, and it’s not taking place on the golf course or in a recovery room.

Erica Herman, Woods’ ex-girlfriend, filed an appeal against him in the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida, per a USA Today report. Her lawsuit cites a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she allegedly signed six years ago. She wants no part of the NDA whatsoever.

In May, a Florida judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court ruled in favor of Woods and indicated that the two ex-lovers settle their dispute in private arbitration.

But Herman feels the judge ruled incorrectly, hence the appeal she filed Friday.

According to Herman’s attorney, Herman does not remember signing the NDA, which requires her to keep her life with Woods confidential and settle any disputes in arbitration.

Herman and Woods broke up in October 2022 after dating for roughly six years. According to Herman, Woods tricked her into going on a vacation and insisted she pack her bags. But instead of going on a vacation, Herman was out of Woods’ life for good.

Because of this, Herman is suing Woods for $30 million.

Herman worked at Woods’ restaurant as the general manager, per Page Six of the New York Post. That’s where the two first met, as the golf world first noticed her and Woods together at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Friday’s appeal came on the 15th anniversary of Woods’ miraculous victory at the 2008 U.S. Open. That year, Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff while playing on one leg.

Woods missed the U.S. Open this year as he recovers from ankle surgery. He will also miss the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool next July, where he won the Claret Jug in 2006.

Before Woods returns to major championship golf, however, he and his attorneys will have to settle the dispute with Herman, and things could remain hectic for quite some time as this lawsuit wears on.