Rory McIlroy is used to being the center of attention. That will be the case once again Sunday as he attempts to win his fifth major championship. It would be easy for him to play tight considering what is on the line. But he looks loose thus far arriving at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Right around Noon PT he showed up at Los Angeles Country Club. He is seen approaching Brooks Koepka’s vehicle with a big smile and says “Kind of a big deal,” as he gives the LIV Golfer a fist bump.

Worth noting that NUCLR Golf unfortunately got the quote wrong. He clearly did not say that he, himself, is a big deal. He is referring to what he is about to embark upon.

McIlroy burst onto the scene in 2010 and by the end of the 2013-2014 PGA Tour season, he had already captured four majors.

At the time, it appeared he would climb the ranks historically in search of double digits. Instead, he has gone almost 10 years without winning another.

McIlroy has played exceptionally well this week. He leads the U.S. Open field in greens in regulation, primarily because he is teeing off very accurately.

But winning his fifth major title is going to require more than that. Rickie Fowler, who is playing arguably the best golf of his life, sits atop the leaderboard, alongside Wyndham Clark. They are one shot ahead of Rory entering Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number one rated player, is three off the lead after his unbelievable hole-out on 17 Saturday. There are a host of other talented golfers including Dustin Johnson just behind that.

If McIlroy is going to win this tournament, he is going to have to go take it. If that arrival is any indication, it won’t be nerves that potentially cost him.