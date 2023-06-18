 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday, June 18, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

U.S. Open telecast leaves Paul Azinger under a fan-driven bus

Fans watching the U.S. Open are ready to put the broadcast on mute as Paul Azinger’s commentary makes people want to pull out their hair.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
U.S. Open, Paul Azinger Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

NBC’s Paul Azinger has the attention of golf fans on this championship Sunday at the U.S. Open, but not for the right reasons. He is trending on Twitter because many people find his commentary hard to tolerate.

Azinger has been on the broadcast team for years, but this week at Los Angeles Country Club, so many more people are paying attention to what he has to say. None of these reactions are positive, but they are pretty funny.

It’s early into Sunday’s coverage, but the golf fans have had it and are ready to bump Azinger off the air.

Shooting a 63 is incredible, and while it could have been a 62, Tommy Fleetwood still did something remarkable. He became the first man ever to record a 63 at a U.S. Open twice. Calling it heartbreaking and disappointing is a bit of a stretch.

At this point, fans are going to start drinking games just to tolerate listening to Azinger on the broadcast. The 1993 PGA Championship winner has a lengthy resume, but it doesn’t correlate well with the masses on air.

Azinger isn’t the play-by-play announcer but the color analyst, so he shouldn’t talk as much as he does.

He has annoyed fans in the past but this week at the U.S. Open has seemed to get the attention of too many people.

All this complaining probably won’t matter or change the broadcast team. But at least these golf fans can vent on Twitter while waiting for the 123rd U.S. Open to crown its next champion.

