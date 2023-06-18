Jon Rahm’s U.S. Open prognostication to spell doom for Rickie Fowler

Jon Rahm wrapped up his final round at Los Angeles Country Club with a 5-under 65 to put him at 3-under and inside the top 15 for the U.S. Open. In his post-round press conference, the former U.S. Open winner gave some insight into what Rickie Fowler and the leaders had to look forward to when it comes to the back nine.

The Spaniard finished the back nine at L.A. Country Club 1-under, making a birdie at the par-3 11th, then fired off seven straight pars. But that hasn’t been the case for most players this week.

“I would say try to take advantage of all those holes up until 10 because from 11 on, it’s very difficult,” Rahm said. “I will say if you have a one-shot lead on 11 tee and you par in, you most likely won’t lose the tournament.”

Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy could be okay with that prognostication. Clark made the turn with a one-shot lead after making three birdies and two bogeys on the front. His bogey save at the par-5 8th was miraculous. With him sitting one shot ahead at the turn, he could be in the driver’s seat with how hard that back nine is playing.

McIlroy birdied the first hole and then made eight straight pars to keep it close. He missed multiple birdie putts on the front nine but made sure not to drop a shot.

As for Fowler, though, Rahm’s prediction could spell trouble for him. Fowler bogeyed three times on the front nine, but got a desperately-needed birdie on the par-5 8th. He will have to try and find a way to make some shots on the back nine if he doesn’t want to turn this U.S. Open into a two-man race.