Rickie Fowler clowned hard after U.S. Open final round meltdown

Rickie Fowler is one of the most likable guys on the PGA Tour and has been for a long time. Fans and fellow players alike often praise the wily veteran from Oklahoma State. But he has struggled to capture his first major championship.

Enter Sunday at the 123rd U.S. Open. Fowler found himself tied for the lead with fellow Oklahoma State Cowboy Wyndham Clark. It was his best chance at winning the elusive major he covets so much.

Sadly, instead of putting together another solid round at the Los Angeles Country Club, Fowler was practically never in contention.

He bogeyed three of his first seven holes, dropping four shots behind Clark. The rest of the day turned into a two-man race between Clark and Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman had his own demons to cross Sunday. But that’s for another discussion.

After a birdie on the par-5 8th, Fowler then bogeyed both 11 and 12, crushing any chances of winning the 2023 U.S. Open.

His all out collapse came at the dismay of the majority. But there are always those trolls out there breathing fire from under a bridge.

Rickie Fowler went NBA Playoffs Jimmy Butler in the first two rounds and definitely went NBA Finals Jimmy Butler in the final round #USOpen — Ben (@brgulker) June 19, 2023

Rickie Fowler isn't going to win the US Open, but he is going to win the prize for the orangest shirt which is nice. #RTB #USOpen2023 — PJ Flecks Ego (Parody Account or is it?) (@ego_pj) June 19, 2023

Wow rickie Fowler fell apart — matt higgins (@____MattHiggins) June 19, 2023

Rickie Fowler today pic.twitter.com/Eurz9haU8A — Jason Horton (@jasonn_hortonn) June 19, 2023

These are of course some of the more tame messages. There are far many much more vile, but if you want those, you will have to go search for them. Fowler is too good a human being to do dirty like that.

It’s one thing to talk trash in jest.

Some fans even still showed their support, despite the L.A. Country Club meltdown.

@RickieFowler Wyndham was cocky, confident, gutsy, and walked each hole with a purpose. Wasn’t looking to just be a “good guy” out there. HOPEFULLY you learned from him today Rickie. So much talent under the orange hat. — Daryl (@Daryl18553255) June 19, 2023

Man I really wanted @RickieFowler



Still proud of you pic.twitter.com/nRlCSWLkNk — SUPA SECO SlumP (@Marcos_Avila14) June 19, 2023

Whether or not you like Rickie Fowler, his kindness knows little bounds. He spends nearly an hour signing autographs for young children after rounds, even into the dark. He stays true to who he is.

I’m sure this loss will be felt for a long time. But I will never stop rooting for the man in orange.