Sunday, June 18, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Rickie Fowler clowned hard after U.S. Open final round meltdown

Rickie Fowler entered the final day of the U.S. Open with a share of the lead, but it didn’t take long for him to be out of contention.

By Kendall Capps
PGA: U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler is one of the most likable guys on the PGA Tour and has been for a long time. Fans and fellow players alike often praise the wily veteran from Oklahoma State. But he has struggled to capture his first major championship.

Enter Sunday at the 123rd U.S. Open. Fowler found himself tied for the lead with fellow Oklahoma State Cowboy Wyndham Clark. It was his best chance at winning the elusive major he covets so much.

Sadly, instead of putting together another solid round at the Los Angeles Country Club, Fowler was practically never in contention.

He bogeyed three of his first seven holes, dropping four shots behind Clark. The rest of the day turned into a two-man race between Clark and Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman had his own demons to cross Sunday. But that’s for another discussion.

After a birdie on the par-5 8th, Fowler then bogeyed both 11 and 12, crushing any chances of winning the 2023 U.S. Open.

His all out collapse came at the dismay of the majority. But there are always those trolls out there breathing fire from under a bridge.

These are of course some of the more tame messages. There are far many much more vile, but if you want those, you will have to go search for them. Fowler is too good a human being to do dirty like that.

It’s one thing to talk trash in jest.

Some fans even still showed their support, despite the L.A. Country Club meltdown.

Whether or not you like Rickie Fowler, his kindness knows little bounds. He spends nearly an hour signing autographs for young children after rounds, even into the dark. He stays true to who he is.

I’m sure this loss will be felt for a long time. But I will never stop rooting for the man in orange.

