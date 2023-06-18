Rickie Fowler’s relatable Father’s Day reaction to crushing U.S. Open letdown

Rickie Fowler did not have the final U.S. Open round he wanted. He shot a 75 Sunday to finish T5, five shots behind champ Wyndham Clark. However, seeing his daughter, Mya, helped ease the pain of another major championship letdown.

“Being able to see my daughter before scoring, it kind of takes a lot of that away because in the kind of big picture, big scheme of things,” Fowler said. “Yes, we want to win tournaments and be the one holding the trophy, but she could care less if I shoot 65 or 85. I was excited that she was able to stay up.”

He started the 2023 U.S. Open with a first-round 62. From there, he stayed in the final group through Sunday.

Unfortunately, Fowler did not play close to his best in the final round. He bogeyed three of his first seven holes before making a birdie on the par-5 8th.

The carnage continued for him as he made back-to-back bogeys on the par-3 11th and par-4 12th. Fowler birdied the par-5 14th but gave that stroke right back at the par-4 16th.

By that point, winning the tournament had become an afterthought.

Golf is how he makes a living, but it was Father’s Day, and his little girl was there to see him.

“To have her there...it kind of just makes you realize and understand golf is special, and it’s what I love to do, but it’s definitely not everything,” Fowler said. “They’re (His family) obviously excited to see me succeed and do well, but they’re more about who I am and Maya and family, and golf is just a bonus.”