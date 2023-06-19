 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Monday, June 19, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open victory lights up the golfing world

Clark won his first major championship at the Los Angeles Country Club. The golfing world provided plenty of heartfelt reactions.

By Jack Milko
123rd U.S. Open Championship, Wyndham Clark Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

With the entire golfing world watching, Wyndham Clark captured his first major championship at the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark shot an even-par 70 Sunday. He stayed even-keeled throughout the round and finished one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy, perhaps the most popular player on the planet and one of the greatest golfers of his generation.

Clark’s gutsy victory in Southern California marks the second time he has won this year. He won the Wells Fargo Championship in May, two weeks before the PGA Championship.

But in January, Clark was the 160th-ranked player in the world.

Even crazier, at last year’s U.S. Open, won by Matt Fitzpatrick, the Official World Golf Ranking had Clark as their 239th-ranked golfer.

Now he is the U.S. Open champion and feels like he belongs on golf’s biggest stage.

Wyndham Clark, Los Angeles, 123rd U.S. Open Championship
LOS ANGELES — Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after winning during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I feel like I belong on this stage,” Clark said after his round. “Even two and three years ago, when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world. I felt like I’ve shown that this year.”

“Obviously, this just shows what I believe can happen.”

Clark entered the final round as the 54-hole co-leader alongside Rickie Fowler, another one of the more popular golfers in the game.

Along with McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world, lurked not too far behind the leaders.

But none of that bothered Clark, as he was clearly the best player on the brightest stage in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.

And despite not having the immense popularity of the PGA Tour’s top stars, Clark’s victory at LACC lit up the golfing world:

Whether or not fans are disappointed Fowler or McIlroy did not win, it’s hard to argue that no one deserved this more than Clark did.

