Sam Bennett, reigning U.S. Amateur champ, turns NIL deal into massive Ping sponsorship

Sam Bennett is riding high. He debuted as a professional golfer this week at The Memorial Tournament after winning the U.S. Amateur.

Ping Golf, who previously had a NIL deal in place with Bennett while he was at Texas A&M, has reportedly signed him to a long-term sponsorship contract, per a Ping press release.

He has been on quite the run as a collegiate golfer, with multiple wins, winning the 2022 SEC Player of the Year, 2022 U.S. Am and finishing T16 at the Masters. Bennett went 68-68 at Augusta National to play in the final group on Saturday with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

The reigning U.S. Amateur Champion is now a PING pro. Welcome to #TeamPING, Sam Bennett. #PlayYourBest pic.twitter.com/tmWNshDLFw — PING GOLF (@PingTour) May 31, 2023

“I’ve been playing Ping equipment since my junior golf days, and my relationship with their team during that time has been a big reason for my success,” Bennett said. “Besides making great equipment, they provide amazing service, making sure to properly fit me and custom-build the best clubs for my game. I’m very confident in my equipment, which allows me to go out and focus on winning tournaments. I’m excited to begin my journey as a professional knowing Ping will be with me every step of the way.”

Bennett finished No. 5 on the PGA Tour University ranking, giving him exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour through the end of the 2023 season. With his win at the U.S. Am, he was also exempted into the U.S. Open later this month.

In his pro debut, Bennett shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday and is paired with Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai. They will tee off at 1:53 p.m. ET for Round 2 of The Memorial.