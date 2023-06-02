Billy Horschel’s shocking admission on state of mind after atrocious round at the Memorial

Billy Horschel opened his title defense at The Memorial Tournament with a miserable 84, a 12-over round that left him stunned, upset, and lacking confidence.

“It’s really tough right now,” Horschel said in his post-round press conference, fighting back tears. “My confidence is the lowest it’s been in my entire career, I think ever in my entire golf career.”

Horschel did not record a single birdie in his opening round.

Instead, he finished with three double bogies, six bogies, and a lot to be desired.

One year ago, Billy Horschel faced a 55-foot eagle putt at Muirfield Village’s 15th hole on Sunday of the Memorial Tournament.

At this point in the championship, Horschel held a three-shot lead. He had slept on a five-stroke lead as the 54-hole leader, but he was barely holding on to his cushion as he made a couple of clutch par saves on the previous holes.

Horschel’s putt was fast, downhill, and breaking severely from right to left. One minor mistake, and he could be staring a three-putt right in the face—not something he could afford at this point in the tournament.

He barely tapped it, but the former Florida Gator read it perfectly. He rolled it in, lifting his arms in celebration. He now had a five-shot lead with three holes to play as he went on to win The Memorial with ease.

Fast forward one year and things could not be more different for Horschel.

“I am not able to hit the cut that I want,” Horschel added. “I can’t get the ball to start left the way I want, so when it comes down to being more precise on a course like this, it’s just tough.”

Horschel has struggled throughout the 2022-23 season.

In 15 events, he missed the cut six times while recording just two top-10s, including the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he finished tied 9th.

Horschel has not won since last year’s Memorial Tournament, proving how difficult life on the PGA Tour can be and how so much can change in just one calendar year.