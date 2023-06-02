Justin Thomas, top golfers heading home from The Memorial

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club is one of the events that will make golfers question everything about their game. Jack Nicklaus made this course challenging to give these PGA Tour players something to consider when playing it.

After the first two days at the 48th Memorial, some of the more popular players in golf are packing their bags and heading home. Muirfield Village has left a sour taste in their mouths as they shot some high numbers while others took advantage of the lack of wind.

Biggest Names to Miss the Cut at The Memorial

Justin Thomas

Leading the names that missed the cut is No. 15 in the World Golf Rankings, Justin Thomas. He finished the two days at 6-over par after shooting back-to-back 75’s. Thomas is struggling off the tee and cannot seem to stop the bleeding. He finished T65 at the PGA Championship and hasn't had a top-20 finish since The Valspar Championship, per his PGA Tour profile.

Thomas also missed the cut at the Masters, so something is going on. It continued at The Memorial Tournament. It's odd to see the two-time PGA Championship winner struggle like this when his driver is usually one of the strongest clubs in the bag.

Tom Kim

Another name heading home is Tom Kim, who will miss back-to-back cuts after shooting a 10-over, 79-75 at The Memorial. He played well leading up to his last two events, but things aren't clicking for him right now.

Kim couldn't score this week, as he made just five birdies. He struggled around the green and with the flat stick the most, losing two strokes in both categories to the field. The viral hero from the PGA Championship is heading home early.

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner is another big name missing the cut this week after shooting 10-over par. After an opening round 75, he couldn't find a rhythm on Friday either.

Kisner couldn't score. He made five bogeys and one double in round two, sending him packing. This week will mark the seventh missed cut in the last 11 events. He withdrew at RBC Heritage, finished T31 at the Dell Match Play event and solo 75 at The Players Championship.

Something seems off with Kisner, and this slump is lasting a while.

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel is the last big name on this list to miss the cut. He got emotional on Thursday after shooting an 84, talking about how much he is struggling right now with his game.

He went so far as to say he’s never been this down on himself mentally during his career.

Horschel tried to turn it around on Friday, but it wasn't enough. He shot a 75 to finish the first two days at 12-over par. Horschel made the turn at 1-under and got to 3-under on the round, but then bogeyed the par-3 4th and tripled the par-5 5th, eliminating any momentum he had.

Despite the tough start at @MemorialGolf, Billy Horschel signed autographs for every fan waiting after his second round.



Class act, @BillyHo_Golf pic.twitter.com/ZII3nQ0lFl — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) June 2, 2023

In typical Horschel fashion, he signed autographs for all the fans after another tough round. He finished T40 at the Charles Schwab challenge. It’s been a tough year for Horschel, missing seven cuts out of 16 starts.