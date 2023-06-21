Paige Spiranac’s surprising Wyndham Clark revelation amid U.S. Open championship

Paige Spiranac continues to have a significant presence within golf media.

After Wyndham Clark captured his first major championship at the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, Spiranac revealed something spectacular yet surprising.

“Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado,” Spiranac tweeted. “Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he’d make it. Now he’s a major winner! Very cool moment.”

Spiranac grew up in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, just west of Denver.

Clark, meanwhile, hails from the Denver area as well.

As a prodigy in the Denver golf scene, Clark recorded his first hole-in-one at age 6, which earned him a spot on the front page of the Denver Post.

He went on to play collegiately at both Oklahoma State and Oregon.

While at Oklahoma State, Clark became close friends with Rickie Fowler. Ironically enough, Fowler joined Clark in the final pairing on Saturday and Sunday at the 123rd U.S. Open.

After transferring to Oregon, Clark helped the Ducks win the school’s first Pac-12 championship in school history.

Meanwhile, Spiranac began her collegiate career for another Pac-12 school, the University of Arizona. She eventually transferred to San Diego State, where like Clark, she helped her Aztecs win the conference championship, per Golf.com.

Despite her friendly support towards Clark, Spiranac still received criticism for her tweet.

One user claimed that she made it about herself, to which she replied: “I was adding a personal note to show how cool it is to watch someone be successful at every step of their career and how he was always a stand out player even back at age 13.”

Social media sometimes brings about the worst in humanity, as Spirinac has first-hand experience with this.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old now knows how to ride above the fray, as she uses her platform to grow the game of golf for the better and support those who deserve it.

