Max Homa drunkenly nails U.S. Open Wyndham Clark prediction

Max Homa has a knack for humor and having fun on social media.

Although he did not have much fun at the 123rd U.S. Open, he still made the most of his disappointing performance with Justin Thomas during Sunday’s final round.

Since they both missed the cut, Homa and Thomas watched the final round of the U.S. Open while sipping on some Rosé.

While doing so, Homa predicted that Wyndham Clark would win well before he struck the final putt on the 18th green.

@maxhoma23 with his thoughts on the golf thus far, with some terribly rude comments at the end pic.twitter.com/ZIpHpwiHTb — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 19, 2023

“My prediction is that Wyndham Clark is going to win—thank you for the microphone—Wyndham Clark is going to win at exactly 10-under par,” Homa said to Thomas.

Not only did he pick the winner, but he nailed the winning score too.

The PGA Tour must have caught wind of this, as Homa, Thomas, and Clark will play alongside each other at the Travelers Championship later this week.

For the opening round, this trio will tee off on the 10th hole at TPC River Highlands at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Then on Friday, Homa, Thomas, and Clark will begin their second rounds from the 1st tee at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Homa and Thomas hope to turn things around in Connecticut after a disappointing showing in Los Angeles.

Homa, who hoped to win his first major championship in his hometown, shot a 6-over par 76 in the second round of the U.S. Open to miss the cut.

He has never made the cut at the Travelers Championship in four attempts.

Thomas, meanwhile, carded an atrocious 11-over 81—his worst round in a major as a professional.

Although Thomas missed the cut at the 2022 Travelers Championship, he has had some success at TPC River Highlands before. He tied for third in 2016, shooting an 8-under 62 in his final round.

As for Clark, he has missed the cut at the Travelers three times before. Yet, he finished tied for 15th in 2019 and tied for 35th in 2022.

Whatever happens to Clark this week does not matter much, as he will always be a U.S. Open champion. But it would be the icing on the cake if he could play well again and contend in Connecticut.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_playingthrough too.