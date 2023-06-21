Bryson DeChambeau snaps back at heckler during U.S. Open amid LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau from time to time has found himself in the center of controversy. Whether that was the alleged beef with Brooks Koepka, making the move to LIV Golf, or his massive drives off the tee, he has always been a lightning rod in the sport of golf.

At the 2023 U.S. Open, a fan attempted to heckle DeChambeau. He was apparently trying to time the 2020 U.S. Open champion on the tee box. DeChambeau had the perfect response to shut that down.

⏱️Bryson DeChambeau was timed by a fan at the #USOpen last week… he wasn’t happy.



️ “Are you still timing, cause they just walked off the green buddy…. You’re still timing? Ok thank you.”



Bryson DeChambeau is known as one of the slower players on tour. But if the golfers had in fact just left the green, this was just a fan looking to get a rise out of him. Either that, or they were ignorant to that fact.

Despite the unwanted attention, DeChambeau once again played well in a major. Through three rounds at the Los Angeles Country Club, he sat inside the top eight with an outside shot at his second U.S. Open title.

Unfortunately for him, he posted his worst round of the tournament Sunday, carding a 4-over 74 to finish at 1-over par for the tournament. That was still good enough for a top-20 finish though.

He’ll look to capture his second major next month at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He also hopes that with the PGA Tour’s shocking deal with the Saudi’s PIF, which controls LIV Golf, that he can still play for the United States in the Ryder Cup this fall.