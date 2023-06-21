USGA announces return to Los Angeles for the U.S. Open at Tiger Woods’ course

The USGA has finally revealed where the 131st U.S. Open will take place on June 12-15, 2031. They will return to the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., which will host its second U.S. Open.

This is the site that Tiger Woods hosts the Genesis Invitational every February, an elevated event.

The news comes on the heels of the 123rd U.S. Open being held in Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years. The Los Angeles Country Club in Beverly Hills, California, played host to Wyndham Clark’s shocking major victory.

“Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history,” USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

This upcoming U.S. Open at Riviera will be the fifth USGA Championship it will host. Riviera hosted the 1948 U.S. Open that Ben Hogan won, the first U.S. Open ever held in California. The club also hosted the 1998 U.S. Senior Open, where Hale Irwin won, and in 2017 when Doc Redman won the U.S. Amateur.

Riviera has also hosted two PGA Championships and the 2012 NCAA Golf Championships.

This George C. Thomas design course will also host the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open for the first time and the 2028 men’s and women’s Olympic competitions.

2031 was one of the only years left for the USGA to announce. They previously announced nearly every year through 2039 where the U.S. Open will take place. 2036 and 2038 are now the only years where we are in the dark.

The 2031 U.S. Open will mark the 17th time a championship will be held in California, and only the third in Los Angeles.