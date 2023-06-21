Adam Scott ‘left in the dark’ feelings on PGA Tour LIV Golf deal amid Travelers Championship

Long-time PGA Tour member Adam Scott has been quiet about the whole PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf, but during his interview on Wednesday ahead of the Travelers Championship, the Australian golfer opened up some about the situation.

There still haven’t been a lot of details about the merger released, and it seems the players still don’t know a lot, either.

“I think some of the emotions have cooled,” Scott said about players’ meetings starting back this week, per Golf Digest.

He thought this merger happened much sooner than most people thought, but people are still getting over the initial shock and surprise of the whole thing.

“I’m happy to wait and see how the deal points are worked out and see whether that really suits — as a whole,” Scott said. “I’m caught up emotionally because I stayed on the PGA TOUR, and this looks — and it was put to us that if we left, we were never coming back, and it seems there is going to be pathways back.”

The level-headed Scott didn’t feel angry about the deal like some of his fellow players did. He said last week at the U.S. Open, it felt like a break from it all, but that only lasted while the USGA was in charge.

“We’re straight back into it with player meetings here this week,” Scott said. “... When you’re very surprised, some emotions are stirred up, and I think you can’t help but feel — you can’t help but feel left in the dark even though I don’t expect to run the PGA TOUR and them to run everything by me.”

The whole deal is still in the air as the U.S. Senate has gotten involved. This merger may not even happen, but the emotions seemed to be cooling down from the sudden shock of the ground-shaking news.