Xander Schauffele schools ESPN’s Chris Berman on putting green ahead of Travelers Championship

With the PGA Tour holding the Travelers Championship this week, Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, paid a visit to ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Not only did he tour the network’s expansive compound, but he got to face legendary broadcaster Chris Berman in a putting contest.

In doing so, Schauffele took the long-time host of NFL Primetime to the cleaners.

The defending champ takes Bristol @XSchauffele made a stop at @ESPN and got the putter dialed with Chris Berman ahead of @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/8Bg2xhC6z7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2023

Berman, who seems to have a nickname for everyone, introduced Schauffele as “Xander Killing Me Schauffele with his song” in front of ESPN’s makeshift putting green.

Berman’s newest nickname references the classic Roberta Flack song, “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” This hit single was later covered by the Fugees in 1996.

The nickname drew many laughs, as many of ESPN’s employees gathered around to watch the putting contest.

To start, Schauffele holed a long putt from across the green. Berman could not match it.

The contest was pretty much over right then and there.

But Schauffele has had a long-standing relationship with the NFL Primetime host.

“He is one of the great guys on tour,” Berman said. “He is the defending champ at the Travelers. But of all the things he has won, probably right up there with the gold medal and his seven [victories] on tour, is the pro-am in Maui in 2020 when we were partners; I know that is right up there, right, Xander?”

“Yes, I thought you were going to start with that one,” Schauffele said.

Schauffele hopes to parlay his success from Bristol to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

He shot a 2-under 68 Thursday and sits six shots back of Keegan Bradley, who opened the Travelers Championship with a 62.

An opening 62 has served as the benchmark for the last two weeks on the PGA Tour.

Schauffele carded an 8-under 62 in the opening round of the 123rd U.S. Open, but he could not replicate that success during the weekend.

He tied for tenth, the 11th time he has finished in the top ten of a major championship.