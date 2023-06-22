Phil Mickelson puts BS aside, reveals secret to chipping with amazing instructional video

Phil Mickelson decided to set aside all the drama and provide some golf tips on Twitter to help the average golfer with their chipping. He hilariously went with a casual look, wearing some workout shorts and flip-flops.

“Like me or not, your short game wants some help,” Mickelson said. “It needs some help, so let’s prioritize your short game and see if we can improve it today.”

Let’s put personal feelings a side for a moment and prioritize improving your short game. pic.twitter.com/hpoxtXfSko — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 21, 2023

He went directly into the three things that will help players chip well that he had covered previously.

The first thing is to have your weight forward, keeping that leading edge down. Having your hands in front of the club to create that inverse line is the second aspect that he delves into. Finally, Mickelson details having the correct ball position.

If someone wants to hit a high shot, position the ball a little more forward, and if someone wants to go low, set it more toward the back foot.

Mickelson spent the rest of the time talking about how important turning your shoulders are. The six-time major champion exemplified how it impacts a full swing, but also a chip shot.

“So what I like to do is really focus on getting my shoulders to start the turn,” Mickelson said. “Even though I’m breaking my wrist and getting my hands ahead — if I can just turn my shoulders as the first move, now it’s very easy to go through and into the finish. What this does is decreases the hand action and increase the feel in the hand, which is what we want.”

Mickelson’s popularity might have taken a hit amid the LIV Golf division— people love or hate him. But any golfer looking to improve their short game would be wise to take these words of wisdom seriously.

After all, he might have the greatest short game of all-time.