Jon Rahm, near knee deep in water, plays wild shot at Travelers Championship

He almost had to put a bathing suit on.

During Thursday’s first round of the Travelers Championship, Jon Rahm hit a tee shot that nestled just above the water line of the pond to the left of the 15th green.

The 15th hole at TPC River Highlands measured just 301 yards Thursday, begging players to take it on from the tee.

Rahm elected to do so, but luckily, his tee shot did not find the water.

Instead, his right ankle did, as half of his shin was submerged below the surface.

Maybe he was inspired by Tom Kim’s willingness to get dirty. Jon Rahm proceeded to hit his second shot up onto the green and was left with a 60-footer for birdie.

He then three-putted for a bogey five as the 15th at TPC River Highlands has one of the most challenging greens on the course.

The bogey at 15 dropped Rahm back to 1-under par, but he bounced right back to 2-under with a birdie on the par-3 16th.

The 2023 Masters Champion has never won the Travelers Championship before, but he has never missed the cut at this tournament either.

Granted, he has only played at this venue three times in his professional career. The last time he played at TPC River Highlands was in 2020 when he tied for 37th.

He will begin his second round at 7:25 a.m. ET on Friday with Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau joining him.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.