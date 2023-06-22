 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thursday, June 22, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Justin Thomas clears the air on alleged developing beef with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark

After a hot mic moment early on in the first round of the Travelers, Justin Thomas cleared the air on Wyndham Clark situation.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Travelers Championship Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Early on at the Travelers Championship, a hot mic moment from Justin Thomas sparked a lot of discussions surrounding him and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. The original moment seemed to be light hearted, but some took it seriously, so Thomas cleared the air on Twitter.

“Just poking fun at a friend... We had a blast today,” Thomas said. “ I wanted him to hear that.”

That comment came after Action Network ran a story about the interaction.

During the round, Thomas said, “Guy wins one f-ing U.S. Open, and I got to mark it from 80 yards...” He was giving Clark a hard time, and of course, everyone took that sound bite and ran with it.

Clark and Thomas are friends, so the interaction was funny. He didn’t have to clear the air because it was just a moment.

A lot of fans were all about him dropping that f-bomb and teasing Clark. The whole interaction felt like it was in good nature and that no actual anger was involved.

Clark didn’t take it seriously on the broadcast, but Thomas gave context anyway.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac encouraged Thomas to keep the trash-talking up because a lot of the fans like it.

The reviews on Twitter were mixed, which likely caused him to clear the air.

The duo played with Max Homa as one of the marquee groups of Thursday. Clark shot a 2-under 68, Thomas shot an even-par 70 and Homa was the only player over par after shooting a 2-over 72.

