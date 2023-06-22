Women’s PGA Championship: Padraig Harrington’s true influence on Leona McGuire, revealed

The luck of the Irish runs deep among those from the Emerald Isle.

For Leona McGuire, Ireland’s new star on the LPGA Tour, her luck stems from Padraig Harrington, the three-time major champion from Dublin.

“The big [inspiration] for me has been Padraig Harrington,” McGuire said following her two-shot victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan. “I had a few key up-and-downs this week, especially on 17 both Friday and Saturday, and Padraig showed me those shots. So I have got a bit to thank him for.”

McGuire has been on fire on the LPGA Tour this season. She has five top-tens to go along with her second career victory.

She is also off to a great start at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol in New Jersey.

Despite the harsh conditions on Thursday, McGuire carded a 2-under 69 in the opening round. She made four birdies and two bogeys, sitting one shot back of the lead.

Harrington posted a video on Twitter Thursday, mostly downplaying his influence.

“She’s really good,” Harrington said. “She really has a good short game. She was being very nice, saying that I helped her out, but there were a few shots [from the] rough that I showed her.”

Her caddy, Dermot Byrne, has also played a vital role in her development. Byrne suggested that Leona reach out to Harrington to get a few tips from him in the first place.

So McGuire went over to his house and hit a few shots.

The move paid off, as McGuire is quickly becoming a star in women’s golf. Maybe she fights off Rose Zhang at Baltusrol to win her first major too.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.