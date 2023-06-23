Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to host ‘Hole in 1 Challenge’ with massive charitable contributions

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will live stream on “Whatnot” a “Hole-in-One Challenge” and auction at his 3rd annual Aloha Golf Classic. The event will be on June 24, and the live stream will take place at 9 p.m. ET.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will have 25 shots to make a hole-in-one. He is trying to raise funds for his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. A contribution will be made for every shot, and if Mahomes makes a hole-in-one, there will be a $1 million donation from Whatnot, per his foundations’ website.

Former NFL linebacker Blake Martinez will co-host. He hosts his own Whatnot streaming channel, selling Pokemon cards. Viewers will have chances to win various sports cards, memorabilia, signed golf balls and more prizes. Fans can also win a rare Patrick Mahomes NT RPA /99 BGS 8.5 sports card worth over $40,000.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to support initiatives focusing on health, weakness, communities in need of resources and other causes.

“I’m excited to open up the event for anyone to experience it live through Whatnot,” said the reigning Super Bowl MVP. “This event and the cause it supports is so important to me, so I’m eager to finally get the chance to bring all of my supporters along while I attempt a hole-in-one.”

Mahomes will have his own Whatnot channel that viewers can join.

This golf challenge won’t be the first one Mahomes has competed in. He and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played in Capital One’s “The Match” against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers last year. He and fellow Chief Travis Kelce will take on Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 2023 edition of “The Match” on June 29.

