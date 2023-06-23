Travelers Championship tee times, structure of weekend altered by PGA Tour

The PGA Tour has announced that the tee times and structure of the third round of the Travelers Championship is changing. Due to pending inclement weather, the tee times have been pushed back.

Players will now tee off from both the 1st and 10th tees at 10:45 am E.T. The final group is slated to go out at 12:45 pm E.T. The field will also remain in groups of three, according to the PGA Tour Communications on Twitter.

The weather thus far in Cromwell, Connecticut has not been ideal but playable. But it is expected to get much worse through the night and into the early morning hours. There is a 90 percent chance of rain when golfers were initially slated to tee off.

The course has been very friendly to players this week. Entering the weekend, Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley lead the field at 15-under par.

McCarthy came within inches of posting a 59 on Thursday. Then he backed it up with a 5-under 65 Friday to post a big number in the clubhouse. However, Bradley has gone 62-63 thus far to enter that final pairing with him.

Rory McIlroy, fresh off another second place finish at a major last week, is in contention. He sank the first hole in one of his PGA Tour career Thursday. Friday, he played very well and is 8-under, tied for 10th.

But with the rain expecting to soften the fairways and greens even further, he will likely have to go very low Saturday to have a shot in the final round.