Keegan Bradley’s ‘God’ on the greens has him atop Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley has given his putter a lot of respect this week at the Travelers Championship.

And rightfully so.

The flat stick is why Bradley entered Saturday’s third round as the 36-hole co-leader alongside Denny McCarthy.

“We just pay our respect,” Bradley said after his second round. “If the putter is working, I’ll do whatever to keep going. We just bow and say thank you.”

After holing another lengthy putt during Friday’s round, Bradley held up his putter and bowed down to it.

He carded an 8-under 62 in the opening round Thursday and then shot a 7-under 63 during Friday’s second round.

Bradley has been on fire, making 16 birdies through 36 holes.

He ranks sixth in the field in strokes gained putting and second in approaching the green. He keeps putting himself in a position to make birdies at TPC River Highlands, and his putter is allowing him to convert these opportunities.

“When [the putter is] working,” Bradley added. “That’s our God.”

During Thursday’s first round, Bradley holed a 72-foot putt on the 17th hole, channeling some form of divine intervention in holing it.

That long-range bomb was his sixth birdie of the day, and since he started on the back nine Thursday morning, Bradley found himself at 6-under through 8 holes.

He has continued to roll it well since.

On Friday, Bradley birded the 3rd and 8th holes and shot a 2-under 33 on the opening nine. He again caught fire on TPC River Highland’s second nine, as he made five straight birdies on holes 12 through 16, ultimately carding a 63.

He is in the final group Saturday and will need his putter to keep cooperating. Connecticut’s soft, wet, and humid conditions have created pristine scoring conditions for the field. Players will go low Saturday, and Bradley will need to do that again to stay in contention.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.