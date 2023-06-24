Ludvig Aberg climbing Travelers Championship leaderboard, making Adidas look really smart

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut is hosting the next ‘elevated’ event of this PGA Tour season. Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy have dominated thus far, but studs like Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are hanging around. But they aren’t alone as 23-year-old rookie Ludvig Aberg is making some noise.

Aberg, who turned pro earlier this season, recently inked a multi-year endorsement deal with Adidas. The apparel goliath announced the signing earlier this week.

The Texas Tech product finished his college career dominating in ways rarely seen. He won back to back Ben Hogan awards, captured eight individual titles and finished atop the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Aberg finished first in the PGA Tour University Ranking. To that end, he became the first player in history to receive full membership status on the PGA Tour for both 2023 and 2024.

In his first professional event a couple weeks ago, the Swede finished T25 at the Canadian Open. But he is showing he truly belongs now.

Ludvig Aberg is playing well in Saturday’s third round of the Travelers. He is currently 10-under par and tied for 17th.

This tournament has most of the best players in the world. For the tour rookie to play this well in his second career start, is truly impressive.

Rose Zhang, the 20-year-old phenom out of Stanford, is lighting up the LPGA Tour. Can Aberg duplicate that on the PGA Tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.